James K Terry



James K. Terry, 80, of Venice, Florida passed away Tuesday, July 2 from complications due to pulmonary hypertension.



He was born December 21, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Harland and Edna Terry. Jim graduated from DeVilbiss High School and University of Toledo to begin an active career in transportation and logistics. Jim served as President of the National Association of Shippers Advisory Boards, on the ABF Customer Advisory Council, and Chairman of The Highway Transportation Committee of the National Industrial Transportation League—and retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas. He loved golf, traveling, chardonnay, and spending time with family and friends.



Jim is survived by his children David Terry (Linda Baughman-Terry), and Linda Johnson (Keith), daughter-in-law Bernadette Terry, and grandchildren Hunter and Hayden Johnson, Leah, Ryan, and Jack Terry. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia Terry (McIntosh), his sister Nancy Tank (Terry), and his son James Terry, Jr.



A memorial mass will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 am, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Pulmonary Hypertension Association.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019