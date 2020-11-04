James Keenan
James John Keenan passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 17, 1936 to Ignatius J. and Harriet R. Konieczka. He was a 1955 graduate of Libbey High School. James joined the United States Army from December 1958 to March 1962 and served 2 years in Germany. He was honorably discharged with a good conduct medal. Jim worked for Columbia Gas of Ohio for 29.5 years, retiring due to disability at age 49, on November 25, 1985 and then he took care of his mother (81) and father (87).
Jim was quite a weather enthusiast and he predicted the driest July on record in 1995 with 0.34 inches of rainfall surpassing July of 1916 with 0.35 inches of rainfall. If you asked Jim about the weather in 1942 or 1999 Jim could tell you the exact temperature on that date. Weather edit: "Weather is a hobby", he said people will not care about his predictions.
James started living in assisted living in November 2003, first in Oakleaf Village then to Aspen Grove.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brothers, Melvin and Richard; nephew, Denis M. Hojnacki; and Jim's beloved caregiver, Marti Zarkower.
Jim is survived by his nephew, Dale R. Konieczka (Karen) and family of Mukwonago, Wisconsin and his niece, Christine (Herbert) Zaenger and family of Tiffin, Ohio.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery, please meet at Parkside Blvd. gates at 11:00 a.m.
