James Kemp Larson
James Kemp Larson, first Director of the University of Toledo's Honors Program, died on July 7, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota, FL. He had Multiple Myeloma and had been in remission for over five years.
He was born in Robinwood Hospital during an ice storm on April 14th, 1933—Good Friday—to Ellen Seburn Larson and Kenneth Larson. He attended Longfellow Elementary School, DeVilbiss High School, and Columbia University where he earned a Masters' Degree. Upon being graduated, he worked in the Admissions Department at Columbia.
Being proudly called to duty during the Korean War, Jim served in the Army supporting the Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks, AK from 1956 to 1958. He was the Chief Finance Officer for the Yukon Command. He then returned to Ohio to teach English at Bowling Green State University. Not happy with the drive in winter, he joined the Toledo University faculty and was asked to institute the first Honors Program now the Jesup Scott Honors College. It was a success. Every Honor Student that applied to a graduate, medical or law school of their choice was accepted. His former students kept in touch by phone from as far away as Chile! He has touched so many lives making them richer. As a result, Jim was named the first recipient of The University of Toledo's Outstanding Advisor Award.
His contributions to society were many, because Jim was passionate about equality and quality of life for humankind. He was a charter member of the Ben Locke Choral and a founder of The Old West End Association and The Old West End Festival. Loving architecture, he founded the Toledo's Landmarks Commission. Jim formed the Ottawa Coalition and became President (a group of 39 organizations, including The Toledo Hospital, which surround Ottawa Park). That led to the ABC Initiative (Arts Bridging Culture) which nurtures inner city children from birth through Kindergarten and their families to better prepare the children for later success in school. As a result, Jim was the first recipient of the Leadership Toledo Award. Later he became President of the Westmoreland Association.
Jim was passionate about the arts and nature. Weekly he read at least three books and The New Yorker cover to cover. He played the piano for over 60 years with his last teacher being Sung I-Choe. He was a lover of nature walks, and as an avid birder, he went yearly to Point Pelee National Park in Canada. His treasured birding hot spots included Crane Creek, The Everglades, Cuba, Costa Rica, England, and the Dry Tortugas. He helped found The Friends of Negwegon State Park, Harrisville, MI. He volunteered as a ranger at Emerson Point Preserve in Palmetto, FL. He continued teaching at The Longboat Key Education Center with courses including The Hudson River School of painting, Florida's Predators, and The Baroque.
He is survived by his husband and life partner of 45 years, William P. Mies; his sister, Karen Fredle (Gilbert Fredle, deceased); brother, Jon Larson (John Jennings) and brother-in-law, Robert C. Mies (Denise Hollow). Jim had a charismatic personality and made friends wherever he went—he was genuinely interested in them. These include special friends, Mimi Creutz (Charlie Creutz, deceased), Dan Kobil (Cathy Johnston), Dale Looyengoed (Raymond Geisman, deceased), Sabine Hoppe, Julius Gylys (Michelle Bishop) and Todd Cromwell (Paul Boyd). Also, many nieces and nephews survive him.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no visitation or service. Private arrangements will be for close family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to three charities:
The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation at https://fcsf.org/ways-to-help/donate/—choose
Tribute Donation. Or send a check to: FCS Foundation, 5985 Silver Falls Run, STE 210, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211-1291 (Please make checks payable to "Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation").
Also, checks may be made in Jim's honor payable to The Longboat Key Education Center, 5370 Gulf of Mexico DR STE 212, Longboat Key, FL 34228-2047.
And the hospice's Tidewell Foundation with checks payable to Tidewell Foundation, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand BLVD, Sarasota, FL 34238-5160.