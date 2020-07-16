(News story) James Kemp Larson, a University of Toledo associate professor emeritus and a founder of what is now the honors college, who was a champion of his Westmoreland neighborhood and helped knit together groups with a stake in the Ottawa Park area, died July 7 at Tidewell Hospice of Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, Fla. He was 87.
He had multiple myeloma and had been declining recently, said his husband, Bill Mies. The couple moved in 2008 from their Richmond Road home in Westmoreland, an historic central Toledo district.
In 2000, Mr. Larson was the first recipient of ProMedica's James K. Larson Community Enrichment Award for his community efforts over the previous decade. He was a founder of the Ottawa Coalition, a group of organizations, neighborhood groups, and businesses.
"He just wanted people to have a better life," his husband said. The coalition helped get police patrols and a substation in Ottawa Park. He and community members appeared before City Council to state the area's needs - and its potential. His efforts led to a grant used for the Arts Bridging Culture Initiative aimed at children in the coalition's area.
"We live in a wonderful area of Toledo that had fallen on bad times, and we needed to turn that around by putting together our strengths," Mr. Larson said in 1995, as he became Leadership Toledo's first Distinguished Community Leader Award winner.
Mimi Creutz, then in a ProMedica administrative role, worked with Mr. Larson on the coalition and later as fellow Toledo Botanical Garden board members.
"He had an amazing curiosity about everything, so he became an expert in many things," she said. "He liked people and could get people to look at a bigger picture."
Mr. Larson, a specialist in 17th century English literature and American literature, joined the UT faculty in 1964 from Bowling Green State University, where he was an instructor in English. In 1971, he was inaugural director of the honors program, now the Jesup Scott Honors College. For that role, UT in 1986 presented him its first Outstanding Adviser Award.
In a post on social media, the honors college said that Mr. Larson's "legacy of open-minded and critical thinking across academic disciplines, his wide-ranging community engagement, and wonderful sense of humor made him a role model and inspiration to anyone who was lucky enough to have known him."
Dan Kobil, a Capital University law professor, was an entering UT freshman in the summer of 1974 when Mr. Larson invited him to the honors program. Mr. Larson was Mr. Kobil's undergraduate adviser and remained a close friend afterward.
"[He] changed the course of my life by raising other possibilities, other paths," Mr. Kobil said.
He was born April 14, 1933, to Ellen and Kenneth Larson and grew up in West Toledo. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. He received bachelor and master of arts degrees from Columbia College and Columbia Teachers College in New York. During Army service, he attended the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
He appreciated art and architecture, poetry, music, and nature.
"He was almost a renaissance man," said his husband, who was a UT associate dean of pharmacy.
Surviving are his life partner of 45 years, William P. Mies, whom he married April 4, 2016; sister, Karen Fredle, and brother, Jon Larson.
There will be no visitation or service, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The family suggests tributes to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., or at fcsf.org/?ways-to-help/?donate
; the Longboat Key Education Center, Longboat Key, Fla., or the Tidewell Foundation in Sarasota.
