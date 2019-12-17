|
James "Jim" Kenneth Ragland, Sr.
James "Jim" Kenneth Ragland, Sr. passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home in Toledo. He was born May 31, 1943 in Tennessee to Willie and Ruth (Cook) Ragland. James worked for Toledo-Detroit Shoreland as a signalman, which later got bought by Grand Trunk, and eventually, Canadian National Railway, where he retired from. In his younger years, he was a member of Lions Clubs International. Later on, he became the owner and director of a Baton Corp., formerly called the Glass City Strutters, and later renamed to be the Glass City Drum Corps.
James is survived by his children, James Kenneth (Gina) Ragland, Jr., Beth (Jim) Kruzel, Deanna (Steve) Dunaway, Terry (Jennifer) Ragland; step-children, Ashley Nellist, and Eddie Robinson; grandchildren, James Kenneth, III, Michaela, Marissa, Jessica, Daniel Joseph, Donald, Dennis, James Kalvin, Katie, Tyler, Samantha; step-grandson, Tristan Robinson; great-grandchlidren, Bennett, Jackson, Stanley, Lily, Maci, Leigha, Jace, Sophia, Ella; sister, Pam (Chuck) Hyndman. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nan Ragland; second wife, Dorothy Ragland; and parents.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the memorial service to begin at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio Living Hospice. The family would like to give a special thank you to Aray Rogers for all of her help.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019