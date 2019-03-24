|
James Kincaid
James Kincaid, age 66, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21st. We all know old guys can be grumpy, little Jim was no exception. Although sharp tongued, he will be remembered by his family for his big heart, infectious smile and his infamous winks. Jim was dearly loved by his wife of 49 years, Jackie, son Jimmy, daughters Jamie and Jessica (Chad) and 5 beautiful grandchildren.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, March 26th at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio from 11:30-4pm. Memorial Service at 1pm with luncheon and additional visitation to follow.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019