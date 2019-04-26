James Kreuz



James H. Kreuz, 89, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after enduring dementia and peripheral artery disease. He was born November 14, 1929 to Wendel and Virginia (Langenderfer) Kreuz.



Jim graduated from Swanton High School where his love for baseball earned him a scholarship to the University of Detroit, but was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He continued to play baseball while serving in the military and played federation softball upon discharge. After cutting hair in the Army for spending money, Jim decided to attend barber school following his discharge. Having completed an apprenticeship at Trilby Barber Styling, he went into partnership at Imperial Barbers on Talmadge Rd. It was in 1971 that he became one of the original tenants at the new Franklin Park Mall, where he opened a large styling salon called Gentlemen's Quarters.



Jim became an associate of Roffler Industries, which was the only franchise system of hairstyling in the U.S. at that time. He became a teacher of hairstyling and distributor of hair styling products throughout Ohio and, he traveled extensively judging hairstyling competitions for the International Guest Artists and Men's Hairstyling profession. Jim received many awards for his accomplishments. In addition, he specialized in surgical and non-surgical methods of hair transformation; it was at this time he gave up teaching hair styling and devoted more time to his hair replacement business.



Jim had a true love of the outdoors whether it was golfing or landscaping. The Kreuz brothers enjoyed many games of golf, competing against each other as far away as California. He was proud of the fact that he had achieved 6 holes in one at various golf clubs. Jim was very competitive in sports and cards and losing was not in his vocabulary. Mr. Kreuz was widely known by businessmen, politicians and people in all walks of life. Wherever he and his wife went, he always ran into someone he knew. Jim was a devout catholic, a wonderful father and grandfather. He had a true zest for life and was a very warm, caring person. Jim loved teaching his grandchildren how to play card games and sharing common interests with all those he came in contact with. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, where his granddaughter was the in-game host, and he loved those Buckeyes. Jim was never at a loss when it came to telling his one-liners. He was loved and respected by many and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife, Jacquie; sons, Kevin J. (Nada) Kreuz, Keith A. Kreuz; daughter, Cynthia (Ed) Montgomery; brother, Harold (Kathy) Kreuz; sister Eileen O'Boyle; step-children, Daryl (Karen) Baldwin, Todd (Sherry) Baldwin; ex-wife, Pat Kreuz; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Wendel and Virginia Kreuz; sisters, Suzanne Schauerte, Barbara Smith; brothers, Leonard (Butch) Kreuz, Kenneth Kreuz; grandson, Kevin Kreuz, Jr.; and many of his best friends.



Jim was a member of St. Joan of Arc and a former member of Brandywine Country Club, Toledo General Assembly 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Vets, and the Toledo Animal Shelter.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. El Sayyad, Dr. Martinez, Bonnie Brahaney, CNP, and of course, Hospice of Northwest Ohio. They all were a special part of Jim's good care and well-being.



A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joan of Arc on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. If inclined, donations in his honor can be made to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



