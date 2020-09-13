James KruzelJames Stanley Kruzel, 57, of Toledo, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, September 7, 2020. He was born December 29, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Stanley Joseph Jr. and Patricia (Meyer) Kruzel. He was a graduate of Woodward High School and was employed for many years as union steward through the UAW. He will be dearly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.James is survived by his wife, Beth; his sons, D.J. (Brooke), Donald (Aray) and Dennis (Jaclyn); his grandchildren, Bennett, Jackson, Hudson, Skylar, Cole, Stosh, Lillian, Maci, Leigha, Jace and Diamonte; his siblings, Sharon (Jerry), Cathy, Nancy (John), Kenny, and his brother-in-law Ralph; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jackie.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616 on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the MDS Foundation.