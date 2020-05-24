James L. Cook
1939 - 2020
James L. Cook

James L. Cook, 81, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, after fighting until his last breath, of complications from COVID-19.

Jim married Katina (Poulos) on July 28, 1958, and together they had three children. He served in the U.S. Navy, was an iron worker by trade and retiree from Jeep as a millwright. He was also a 33 degree Mason and a volunteer firefighter for Rossford Fire Department for 15 years. He and his wife were the owners of Pol-man's Sports Cafe in East Toledo, and Jim taught mixology at Owens Community College.

He enjoyed hunting trips with his two sons and friends and taking road trips anytime to anywhere, especially to Pelee Island where he had many dear friends. Jim loved his boats and spending time at the marina. He liked going to hockey games and watching his grandsons play, he also coached his son and son-in-law back in the day. Sundays at his son's pool surrounded by family, a lot of laughing, and good food were a favorite. He enjoyed cooking and to be honest with ya, he made the best fried potatoes. Anyone that knew Jim, knows that anytime of day, coffee around the kitchen table was always welcomed.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Katina; children, Ron (favorite daughter-in-law, Kim) Cook, Jimmy Cook, and Angie (favorite son-in-law, Chic) Hamilton. Jim was a very proud grandfather "Pooh" to his four grandchildren, Zac (Ashley) Cook, Alex (Christina) Cook, Jamie (Jake) Surdell, and Jacob Hamilton. He was also a great-grandfather "Great Pooh" to, Dane, Lucas, and Grant Cook, Brooks Surdell and Carter Cook.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother-in-law, Evangeline Poulos; brother, Don Cook and sister, Margie Flitten.

Jim was diagnosed with dementia in 2017 and resided at SKLD in Perrysburg. The family would like to thank Sara, Jenny, Larissa, and Joanie. With a special thank you to John, his nurse, who showed great care, empathy, and compassion and remained by his side, holding his hand, until the end.

Due to the pandemic health crisis funeral services and burial will be private.

"A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried; neither will a thousand tears, we know because we've cried. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away."

To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit:

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
May 20, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Hepburn
May 20, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
