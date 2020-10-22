James L. Harmon
James Lester Harmon 93, died October 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Mae Harmon of 45 years; second wife, Norma Harmon of 28 years; his son, James Harmon Jr.; and sisters, Doris Meyer and Sharon Ray. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Pamela Stanton (Jim), Timothy Harmon (Rosie), and David Harmon; fifteen grandchildren; multiple great grandchildren; and his younger brother, Howard Harmon (Emily).
There will be no visitation. Graveside services only will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Toledo Memorial Park. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com