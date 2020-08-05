James L. HodgeJames L. Hodge passed away July 25th, 2020, at Corner Stone Hospice in Clermont, Florida, the age of 84. He was born April 7th, 1936, in Lawrenceburg, TN. He moved to Toledo, OH, as a young boy. This is where he met his future wife, Mildred Faye Binion.James is lovingly remembered by his two sons, James (Mary Lou) Hodge, Sanford, FL and Thomas (Alicia Dyke) Hodge, Clermont FL; grandchildren, Jason (Paula) Hodge, Monroe MI and Heather (Greg) Westrick, Rossford, OH; great-grandchildren, Brieanan, Mackenzie, Alexis, Bradly and Millieann; and brother, Charles Hodge, Toledo, OH. James is predeceased by his wife, Mildred; his parents, Will and Bervia Hodge; brothers, Bill and Leo and sister, Isabell.The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 4 - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private and Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury, OH.To leave a special message for James' family, please visit