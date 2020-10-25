James L. KlewerJames L. Klewer, 87, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Jim was born in Toledo, Ohio March 30, 1933 to Kermit and Mildred (Limmer) Klewer. On January 24, 1953 he married Beverly Finkbeiner. Jim served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following military service, Jim worked for Railway Express and as a millwright with Kaiser Aluminum. He later worked for the Toledo Museum of Art as a Gallery Security Officer. While working at the Toledo Museum of Art, Jim had the privilege of playing the concert grand piano in the Peristyle for staff and visitors. A lifelong artist, Jim created unique cards for family birthdays and anniversaries and was a photographer for numerous weddings throughout Northwest Ohio. He was a lifelong sports enthusiast; playing tennis for many years; and coached many basketball and softball teams. Jim was a lifelong member of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Jim's greatest love was spending time with his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand.Jim is survived by his sons, Kim (Nancy) Klewer and Keith (Cathy) Klewer; grandchildren, Chris (Jenny) Klewer, Stacie (Brian) Stankos, Kevin (Brenda Cleavenger) Klewer, Matt (Jen) Gallagher, Troy (Christine) Wallace, Michele (Shayne) Kitts, Ann (Brandon) Kinsman, and Todd (Erica) Klewer; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Elaine) Klewer; many loving extended family members; along with the family of his longtime companion, Gerri Powell who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his mother, father; step-father, Bob Keith; and wife, Beverly.Private family funeral services will be held. Interment: New Bellville Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.