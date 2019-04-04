James L. Mason



James Louis Mason, age 84, died on April 2, 2019 at Sunset House after a long and courageous struggle with Alzheimer's. He was born on May 28, 1934 to parents Louis and Josephine Mason. He earned both his Bachelor's and Master's music degrees from Wayne State University, where he studied with Charles Sirard, the principal bassoonist with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1958 and was stationed in Seoul, Korea, where he was a member of the Eighth Army Band and the Far East Woodwind Quintet. He also played bass in a jazz trio that he formed, and they performed at the base for the Enlisted men's club and the Officer's club.



After his time in Korea, he returned to Detroit where he taught in the public schools and freelanced as a musician, making many recordings with Motown Records during the 1960's.



In 1965, he became principal bassoonist with the Toledo Symphony and performed with them for 26 years. He always felt it was a privilege to be a member of this excellent orchestra, to work with such fine musicians, and to play such great music for so many years. He also was principal bassoonist for the Toledo Opera from 1966-1989, the Detroit Concert band from 1965-1971, and performed and recorded with the Detroit Symphony.



He is Professor Emeritus at the University of Toledo where he was a faculty member from 1969-1992. He taught bassoon, saxophone, jazz history, and directed the jazz band. He also performed in the UT woodwind quintet and played bass in the faculty jazz combo. After his retirement from the University and Toledo Symphony, he remained active as a private teacher, performer, arranger, and composer.



He loved all aspects of nature and being outdoors. He was an expert and passionate sailor, and sailed for many years on Lake Erie on his beloved sailboat, Firebird. He enjoyed bird watching, astronomy, golf, tennis, and hiking, and was a volunteer for an Earthwatch project. Both he and his wife, Frances, loved to travel and visited many places throughout the world, including Taiwan, China, Mexico, Europe, and Hawaii. Even towards the end of his life he expressed gratitude and joy in having been able to do everything he had wanted to do. He had a very rich and full life.



He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Tyler Halsey. He is survived by his wife, Frances Renzi; daughters, Diana (Trey) Caldwell and Janice (George) Hull; siblings, Carole (Michael) Mason-Smith and William (Loretta) Mason, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will immediately follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Toledo Symphony, , or Ashanti Hospice.





