Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM At Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for James Mason Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James L. Mason

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) James L. Mason, a professor emeritus of music at the University of Toledo who was a Toledo Symphony mainstay, as principal bassoon, for 26 years, died Tuesday in Sunset House. He was 84.



He had Alzheimer's disease, said his wife, Frances Renzi, a pianist and emeritus UT music faculty member.



Mr. Mason, formerly of Sylvania, joined the symphony in 1965, when Serge Fournier was music director.



"He was an anchor of the wind section and a highly respected principal player, a gentleman at all times," said Robert Bell, symphony president emeritus.



"He was a very convincing musician whose talent would have been reflected in pieces like Rite of Spring," Mr. Bell said, referring to the solo bassoon opening to the work by Igor Stravinsky.



Mr. Mason enjoyed playing Beethoven and Mozart, and "he loved Ravel, who also wrote wonderfully for the bassoon," his wife said.



Mr. Mason was principal bassoon for the Toledo Opera from 1966-89. Until a few years ago, Mr. Mason played in and composed for a woodwind quintet that performed at the Manor House in Wildwood Preserve Metropark. He and his wife, during their annual stay at a resort in Mexico, took part in an ensemble that performed his arrangements of the Nutcracker Suite and West Side Story and Astor Piazzolla's tangos.



Mr. Mason served on the UT music faculty from 1969-92, during which he taught bassoon and saxophone.



"If you have such a love of music, it's such a wonderful gift to give that to students," his wife said.



He taught jazz history and directed the jazz band, but also started smaller student jazz groups, which he'd help find gigs at campus events, said Norman Damschroder, a student in the 1980s and one of the first UT jazz majors, a degree he credits Mr. Mason with helping start.



"He was very encouraging," said Mr. Damschroder, now senior lecturer of jazz history and an instructor of double bass at UT. The university then didn't have a teacher of jazz bass, but Mr. Mason - who played bass in a jazz trio while in the Army - offered direction.



"When I first played bass for his band, I was a pretty good reader, but I couldn't walk two notes in a row. He put up with me. But he was like that," Mr. Damschroder said. "He would bring everybody in and encourage them."



He was born May 28, 1934, in Detroit to Josephine and Louis Mason. He was a graduate of Western High School. He studied with Charles Sirard, principal bassoon of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and received bachelor's and master's degrees in music from Wayne State University.



During his Army service, Mr. Mason was stationed in Seoul and played in the Eighth Army Band and the Far East Woodwind Quintet.



Back home, Mr. Mason taught music in the Detroit Public Schools. As a freelance musician, he played for film scores and at Motown Records -- and received royalties for years afterward. He also played with the Detroit Concert Band and the Detroit Symphony.



He had a wide range of outdoor pursuits, from golf to sailing, bird watching to star gazing.



"He was a very curious and interested person, and he loved being outside," his wife said.



Surviving are his wife, Frances Renzi, whom he married July 5, 1992; daughters Diana Caldwell and Janice Hull; sister Carole Mason-Smith, who plays bassoon in the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra; brother, William Mason; two grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, where services will be at 11 a.m. Monday.



The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Symphony, the , or Ashanti Hospice.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborne [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.