|
|
James L. Miller
James L. Miller, age 85, of Ottawa Lake, MI went to be with his Savior on November 19, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on January 20, 1934 in Smithville, Ohio to Raymond and Marie (Bixel) Miller. Jim taught music in Sylvania Public Schools and also was an accounting supervisor at Gladieux Corporation. He sang in gospel quartets in the Toledo area and Florida and directed choirs in several churches. He attended McCord Road Christian Church for many years. He played tennis, enjoyed gardening and cherished time spent with family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Doneta (Amstutz) Miller; children, Elaine (Tom) Lacksonen, Leigh Ann (Bryan) Tackaberry, Mike (Inna) Miller, daughter-in-law Rachel Miller, and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Steven Miller and his brother Leland Miller.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at McCord Road Christian Church, 4765 N McCord Rd, Sylvania, OH. Visitation will be held at the church at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to McCord Road Christian Church or Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, 1319 Conant St, Maumee, OH.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019