Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Powell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Powell Sr. Obituary
Mr. James L. Powell, Sr.

Mr. James Powell, Sr., 72, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo facility.

He was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America, Local #500, 44 years, and worked for S.E. Johnson, 35 years, prior to retiring in 2000.

He is survived by children, Kelly, James Jr., Stacey, Timothy, Jacqueline, Dorian and Anthony; 17 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Cynthia), Ira (Fay), Willie (Dorothy), Eddie, Tometrice and Sadie (LB); and special friend, JoAlice Linear.

Funeral Services will begin 5 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4 pm Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now