Mr. James L. Powell, Sr.
Mr. James Powell, Sr., 72, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo facility.
He was a member of the Laborer's International Union of North America, Local #500, 44 years, and worked for S.E. Johnson, 35 years, prior to retiring in 2000.
He is survived by children, Kelly, James Jr., Stacey, Timothy, Jacqueline, Dorian and Anthony; 17 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Cynthia), Ira (Fay), Willie (Dorothy), Eddie, Tometrice and Sadie (LB); and special friend, JoAlice Linear.
Funeral Services will begin 5 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4 pm Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 10, 2019