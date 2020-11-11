1/1
James L. Spencer
1953-12-12 - 2020-11-02
James L. Spencer

James L. Spencer passed away at his home on November 2, 2020. Jim was born in Toledo on December 12, 1953 to Keith H. and Jacqueline (Keller) Spencer. He graduated from Whitmer High School and attended the University of Toledo. From a young age, Jim was rarely seen without a faithful dog (or two) at his side. Although Whippets were his favorite breed, Jim had a soft heart for all canines, especially Little Man.

Jepoardy! has lost one of its best at-home players. Never missing an episode, Jim was a wizard answering the questions. He was also a master at crossword puzzles. An avid reader, Jim loved to debate politics and historical events. He applied his extensive

knowledge of history when playing military strategy games, and he prided himself on knowing much about Toledo's past.

Jim was a fan of warm weather when he could be frequently seen riding his bike. He was also a long-time lover of music, particularly live venues. And a good cup of coffee, the stronger the better, would always bring a smile.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Ann. He is survived by his sister, Pat (Ken). Long-time friends George, Rachel, Ben, Randy, and Kit shared good times and kindness with Jim. He will be missed.

Online condolences may be left at www.fothdorfmeyer.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
Jim was my best friend when I was young. I was always amazed by, even at a young age, how much he knew and how smart he was. I have many fond memories of him, even though I haven't seen him in years. My sincere condolences to Pat and to his friends. Love always.
Richard Willyard
Friend
