James L. Woods



On Thursday, May 30, 2019, James Woods, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 91.



Before passing Jim forged a 91 year trail of laughter, generosity, compassion, and wisdom. He will be greatly missed by his wife Marilyn, his children Dean Woods (Deb Davidson), Jerry (Wendy) Woods, Michele (Bill) McLuckie and his grandchildren, Aaron Burwell, Josh Woods, Craig (Rachel) McLuckie, Corey McLuckie (Kayla Sulier), Tori Woods, Alex Woods and several nieces and nephews.



Jim was born on June 7, 1927 in Adams Township, Ohio to C.L. and Mary Woods. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1945. He served in the United States Navy during WWII in the Philippines, and was proud to be able to make it to Washington D.C. with Honor Flight. On June 27, 1953, he married the love of his life, Marilyn Kern and moved into the home that they shared for the rest of his life. Jim met hundreds of people, many of whom speak of him fondly, during his 42 years of work at the U.S Postal Service, from which he retired in 1984. He was a longtime member of St. Petri Lutheran Church. James was a member of Barton Smith Masonic Lodge 613 and had served as Senior Deacon. He recently received his 70 year jewel and was a Charter Member of Counsel.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Ralph (Dorothy) and Paul (Jean) and daughter-in-law, Mary.



Jim lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate the dash between the day he entered this world and the day he left it.



Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional nurses at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, S. Detroit Avenue, Toledo who provided much more than gentle and kind nursing care, but also provided a peaceful and compassionate environment during his transition from this life to the next.



Please join us in celebrating Jim's life Wednesday, June 5 at Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio from 2:00 to 8:00 with the Masonic Service beginning at 7:00. On Thursday, June 6 the service will begin at St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3120 S. Byrne Road, Toledo at 11:00 with interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park following.



In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Petri Evangelical Lutheran Church or donor's choice.



www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019