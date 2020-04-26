James "Jim" Lehmann
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Lehmann James "Jim" Lehmann, age 67, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2020. Jim was born on October 5, 1952 in Toledo to Charles and Vera (Ruegge) Lehmann. Jim was affectionately known as the Mayor of Skunk Hollow and shared his life and humor with all those who knew him. He worked at Pepsi-Cola for 30 years and retired at the age of 52 to enjoy and spend time doing his favorite things. Jim met and fell in love with Angela Garrison at Pepsi-Cola in 1982 and they married on May 16, 1992. Jim was an avid motorcycle and dirt bike rider/mechanic. He encouraged and passed this passion on to his nephew/son Gabriel Chapman. He was a life member of the Dux motorcycle club in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. He enjoyed gathering with his many friends for a cold Busch beer and lots of laughter, camping, fishing, Nascar and relaxing at home with his wife and spoiling his dogs, Grace and Petey. Jim was preceded in death and reunited in glory with his mother, Vera, father, Charles and brother, Kenny. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Lehmann; siblings, Charles Lehmann and Lori (Larry) Pinkerman along with numerous nieces and nephews and adoring in-laws. There will be no service held at this time. There will be a large celebration of Jim's life held in the near future. Jim's family would like to thank everyone whose thoughts and prayers have uplifted them during this very difficult time and wish that God blesses them. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit our website. www.NewcomerToledo.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved