James "Jim" Lehmann James "Jim" Lehmann, age 67, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly April 20, 2020. Jim was born on October 5, 1952 in Toledo to Charles and Vera (Ruegge) Lehmann. Jim was affectionately known as the Mayor of Skunk Hollow and shared his life and humor with all those who knew him. He worked at Pepsi-Cola for 30 years and retired at the age of 52 to enjoy and spend time doing his favorite things. Jim met and fell in love with Angela Garrison at Pepsi-Cola in 1982 and they married on May 16, 1992. Jim was an avid motorcycle and dirt bike rider/mechanic. He encouraged and passed this passion on to his nephew/son Gabriel Chapman. He was a life member of the Dux motorcycle club in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. He enjoyed gathering with his many friends for a cold Busch beer and lots of laughter, camping, fishing, Nascar and relaxing at home with his wife and spoiling his dogs, Grace and Petey. Jim was preceded in death and reunited in glory with his mother, Vera, father, Charles and brother, Kenny. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Lehmann; siblings, Charles Lehmann and Lori (Larry) Pinkerman along with numerous nieces and nephews and adoring in-laws. There will be no service held at this time. There will be a large celebration of Jim's life held in the near future. Jim's family would like to thank everyone whose thoughts and prayers have uplifted them during this very difficult time and wish that God blesses them. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit our website. www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2020.