Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
High Street Church Chapel
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
High Street Church Chapel
James Leo "Jim" Edgell passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior March 4, 2019. He was in the loving care of The Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, MO at the time of his passing.

Jim was born July 4, 1928 in Benton Harbor, MI to Taylor & Philimeno (Boggs) Edgell, as the 4th of four children. Jim attended school in Benton Harbor, Michigan, graduating from Benton Harbor High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 until he was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of SGT. Jim also served in the US Navy and Coast Guard Reserves. Jim had a 30-year career in the propane industry culminating in an area director's position across states from Ohio to the east coast for Columbia Hydrocarbons where he retired after 15 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and music. He was an avid sports fan, especially for the team that wore the maize and blue, the University of Michigan. In Jim's younger days he enjoyed dancing and was known for his skills from jitterbug to square dancing.

Jim was married to Shirley Jean Ashbrook in August of 1954. They were married for over 47 years and had four children, Karen (Tony) Mastriani, James "Lary" (Pam) Edgell, Steven Edgell, and Nancy (Dave) McEndree; nine grandchildren, Emily Mastriani, Alan Mastriani, Bobby (Laura) Edgell, David (Chelsea) Edgell, Justin (Amber) Edgell, Hallie (Fiance James) Edgell, Kadie (Matt) Barrow, Ashley Bent and Michael McEndree; eight great-grandchildren, Olivia, Derek, Maizey, Desmond, Aiden, Zoey, Wesley and Nathan. He is also survived by his wife from his second marriage Mary Beth.

Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Jean on October 10, 2001; parents and siblings, George Edgell, Margaret Jansen and Taylor "Buddy" Edgell.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Church, 4401 Fikes Rd., Benton Harbor with Pastor David Haase officiating. Burial to follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit Monday, March 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd. St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to Intrepid USA Hospice or Arbors of Lakewood. Those wishing to share a message of condolence for the family may do so online at

www.starks-menchinger.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
