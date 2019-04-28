James Lewis Shuler



James Lewis Shuler, 73, of Naples, Florida, and formerly of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully March 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born December 15, 1945 to Paul Leroy Shuler and Marita (Crocker) Shuler in Toledo, Ohio. He married the love of his life and best friend Sharron "Sherry" Hitchcock on April 2, 1966. Jim was a 1963 graduate of Clay High School. He served in the United States Navy from January 1964 to December 1967, after which he worked as a relay tester with Toledo Edison Lakewood for 26 years. In 2001, Jim and Sherry moved to Island Walk, Naples, Florida and he worked at Pelican Bay Foundation for 14 years as a tram driver taking residents and guests to the beach. Jim and Sherry enjoyed seven cruises, traveled throughout Europe, and recently returned from a trip to Dubai visiting their grandsons Henry and Leo Shuler to celebrate their 2nd birthday. Jim and Sherry spent five years at their cottage at Indian Lake in Ohio where they enjoyed boating and fishing. Earlier in life he enjoyed coaching girls softball, boys baseball and boys basketball for the Oregon Rec; and recently enjoyed watching his granddaughter Paige Wehnert play soccer and basketball in Pennsylvania. His memberships included IBEW Local 245, the American Legion, Oregonian Club, and Moose Lodge of Indian Lake.



Jim is survived by his wife Sherry; son, Gregory Shuler (Mariola); sisters, Nancy Blase, Shari Moore (Earl), Kate Snyder, and Marlee Castleman (Glenn); sisters-in-law, Carrole Shuler and Gail Howell; brother-in-law, Ron Miller; son-in-law, Tim Wehnert; God Child, Jodi Alore; along with many nieces and nephews. He was a loving and caring grandfather to Paige Wehnert, Henry Shuler, and Leo Shuler. He was preceded in death by his parents, precious daughter Julie Wehnert; brothers, Ron Shuler and Steve Shuler; sister, Janet Miller; brothers-in-law Richard Blase and Kenny Howell and nephews, Kevin Howell and Matthew Rogers.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00am until time of memorial service at 12:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in the form of contributions to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Road, Toledo, Ohio 43605 or the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, Illinois, 60693-5120



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019