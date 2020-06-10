James "Jim" Lyle CrouchJune 7, 1945 - June 6, 2020James "Jim" Crouch, 75, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born June 7, 1945, in Port Huron, Michigan, he was the son of Lyle C. and Dorothy M (Easton) Crouch. He married Shirley A. Everett on September 28,1963 in Port Huron. Jim was a proud UPS employee as a package car driver and a feeder driver, retiring in 1998.Jim enjoyed traveling, working on various projects around the house, pole barn and woodshop. Jim was a selfless friend and was always willing to help. He loved the University of Michigan and time spent with family and friends.The family would like to thank Danielle Harfoot PA and nursing staff at the Eisenbery Center at Karmanos Cancer Institute. Along with Katie RN and Diana from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassionate care.Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley A. Crouch; children, Kimberly (Harry) Knakiewicz and Mark (Amy) Crouch; grandchildren, Emilee (Zak) Van Loocke, Katie (Zach) Downey and Cole Crouch; and other relatives and friends. Jim will be truely missed by his family and friends.Services for Jim will be private. Any memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.