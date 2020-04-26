James M. Appold
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Appold On a snowy April 10, 1939 James M. Appold was born at home in Saginaw, Michigan to Martin and Louise (Malzhan) Appold. He died April 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee. Jim graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw where he captained the 1956-57 basketball team and made many life-long dear, friends. One treasured friend described him as, "a lanky, goofy, utterly affable, ever positive spirit". Jim married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Patricia Kirchner on August 20, 1960, and then he earned his undergraduate industrial engineering degree from the General Motors Institute (now Kettering University). Later in Toledo he completed work on both his M.B.A. and MSS in Industrial Engineering from the U.T. Highly intelligent and hard working, he served in several engineering positions in Saginaw before an opportunity at The Anderson's brought Jim and his family to NW Ohio in 1975 as manager of Technical Services. After seven years Jim took an opportunity to become the Plant Manager of the Consolidated Biscuit Company (CBC), an industrial bakery in McComb, Ohio. He successfully operated CBC for more than 10 years, and in 1992 purchased the company from its founder, Fritz Meyer. CBC was sold in 2010. He was proud of the achievement of building CBC to employing close to 4000 people in 10 plants located in seven states. In the following years Jim continued to work full time, using his knowledge, experience and skills to assist several businesses most notably the Maumee Bay Brewing Company located at the Oliver House in Toledo. Jim was an avid fan of the Toledo Mud Hens and Detroit Tigers. He also loved to travel all over the world with his wife, photographing stunning locations, especially in Africa. He also had a particular fondness for Florida, where he enjoyed relaxing and spotting shark's teeth on the beach. Jim was an antique collector who relished the hunt for unusual and intriguing items wherever they might be found. He quite often would add to his collection of old button hooks, slide rules, iron banks and music boxes. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim enjoyed a challenge, from developing large industrial processes to repairing a grandchild's broken treasure. He will be lovingly remembered for his rare kindness to all, his optimistic nature, his enjoyment of simple pleasures (including old western films), his sense of humor, his unwavering loyalty and his deep love and devotion to his family. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia; children, Jonn (Kathy) Appold, Karen (Craig) Kerr, Melinda (Andrew Berryhill) Appold, Caitlin (Matt) Fry and Andrew (Meg) Appold; thirteen grandchildren, Ian, Evan and Audra Appold, Shelby, Marleigh and Angus Kerr, Emmett and Stewart Berryhill, Alison, Eliza and Walter Fry, Rohan and Marlowe Appold. Funeral services and committal will be private. A service to celebrate Jim's amazing life will be announced at a later date. Memorials in his name are suggested to the Friends of Boys and Girls Club of Greater Toledo, Water Chemistry Environmental Analysis Lab #1302517 via the UT Foundation, 4510 Dorr St . Toledo, Ohio 43615, or the charity of the donor's choice walkerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
17 entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Chris Kear
Coworker
To Pat, family, and friends of Jim, I want to extend my sympathy. I met you, Jim and Pat, at the opening of the Brewery Museum, and my Dad spoke of you often. May love surround you at this extra difficult time. Take care, Beth Brower Weilant
Beth
Acquaintance
Growing up I heard many great stories about Jim and my grandfather; Jerry Ziemer. My grandpa and Jim were lifelong friends. I had the pleasure of meeting Jim multiple times including a day at the Tigers stadium watching the Tigers play against the Yankees.
Colleen Schaeding
Acquaintance
So sorry to hear Jim has moved on, Pat. He was truly not someone to ever be forgotten with his sensitive and caring manner. It sounds like that is the way he led his life--along with a whole lot of skills and creativity to make the world a better place!
Ruthann Walsh
Classmate
A wonderful classmate, and a lifelong friend. He will never be forgotten.
Suzanne Swanton
Friend
Jim was a high school friend. We had a lot of classes together. I remember a tall, lanky guy who had a nice word for every one. He had the kindest eyes even recognizable in his picture as an older man. We were a small class of 200, and we all knew each other. We weren't all friends, but Jim didn't discriminate. His obit was well written, and it was wonderful to learn of his success in life.
Janice Jackson
We are deeply saddened at the passing of Jim and send our sympathy to Pat and the entire family. Darlene and I have been devoted friends of Pat and Jim since Jr. High school in Saginaw. We truly love the Appold's and will miss Jim terribly.
Bill Mantle
Friend
Prayers for your family John.
Chris Basilius
Friend
Prayers to the family in this sad time ..
Joyce Schumacher
Friend
Jim was the epitome of a great man. He was a wonderful friend and neighbor. He truly left behind a beautiful legacy. Our comfort and prayers for Pat and family. God be with you all. Love
John Rust
Friend
I met Jim and Pat when our children were little and they lived in Sagfinaw. Jim was a great guy and I will always remember the fun we've had during the few times I was able to visit them in Toledo and Rossford. His death will leave a hole in the family and in all of Toledo. May he rest in peace and may his family continue to remember the stories!
Rosalie Troester
Friend
One person, one lifetime & so many wonderful memories. We have all lost someone very special. My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with you and your family.
Nancy Hoofnagle
Friend
I only briefly met Jim a couple of times, but I have been a sincere admirer of his work to improve and strengthen the community -- Oliver House has been a remarkable gift to Toledo and the many patrons of Maumee Bay Brewery etc. What a remarkable place, and as a childhood collector of beer cans old and new, I am thrilled every time I get to see the remarkable collection he has had on display at the Brewery. I had always hoped to talk with him about that. Furthermore, as a member of UT's PVIC where we work on solar cell R&D, his role in the photovoltaics field in Toledo has helped to build our technology base in what is quite a critical field -- fast-growing, many jobs around the country as well as in Toledo, and nearly carbon-free energy to help alleviate the impacts of energy on climate change. Thank you, Jim, for all of the good you've done and shared.
Randy Ellingson
Acquaintance
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Spencer
Friend
I worked for Jim in my early years of employment at The Andersons. He was a wonderful person to work for as he almost always had a smile on his face and such a positive attitude. Pat and family, I am sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. I remember the gatherings at your house in the Old West End. Carol Bilang
Carol Bilang
Coworker
In loving memory of a wonderful person. He will be loved and missed always. My sincere sympathy.
AMY (AXO)
Friend
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Laurie Layne
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved