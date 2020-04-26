I only briefly met Jim a couple of times, but I have been a sincere admirer of his work to improve and strengthen the community -- Oliver House has been a remarkable gift to Toledo and the many patrons of Maumee Bay Brewery etc. What a remarkable place, and as a childhood collector of beer cans old and new, I am thrilled every time I get to see the remarkable collection he has had on display at the Brewery. I had always hoped to talk with him about that. Furthermore, as a member of UT's PVIC where we work on solar cell R&D, his role in the photovoltaics field in Toledo has helped to build our technology base in what is quite a critical field -- fast-growing, many jobs around the country as well as in Toledo, and nearly carbon-free energy to help alleviate the impacts of energy on climate change. Thank you, Jim, for all of the good you've done and shared.

Randy Ellingson

Acquaintance