James M. Cannon
1966 - 2020
James M. Cannon

03/04/1966 - 09/07/2020

James M. Cannon passed away on September 7, 2020 at Arbors at Sylvania. He was born on March 4, 1966 in Toledo, Ohio. James was the son of John J. Cannon and Kathleen V. Cannon.

He is survived by his brother, John Cannon; sisters, Joyce (Donnie) Kincaid, Shirley (Charlie) JaQuillard, Carol Masiker, Diana (Tommie Fears) Cannon, Susanne (James) Begell, and Ruth Adams; as well as many nephews and nieces. James was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and James Logan; sister-in-law, Tawny Cannon; niece, Natalie Masiker; and great-nephew, Randy Dick.

We realized soon after James death that we was clinging to a sliver of hope that he would get better someday. James wanted so bad to take a trip with all of his siblings, and he fought so hard these past months to get there. On Monday, September 7, 2020 he took his final journey home to be with our parents. James loved music, he adored his siblings and loved our get togethers. James worked at Lott Industries at the Holland Road Plant, and in his younger years was in the Ohio Special Olympics, achieving the dream of many awards from volleyball, bowling, tennis, track and field. James loved to go on trips, and indeed he took many. He also loved the casinos, his eyes would light up telling us how much he won!

James taught all of us to be kind, be patient, and love everyone. He was so unique in so many ways, that's what made him our special little brother. We will miss him immensely. Our hearts are broken, until then James we love you so much!

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Interment to follow at Portage Township Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
11:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
