James M. "Fafa" "Papa" Hunt James M. "Fafa" "Papa" Hunt, died at age 99, on April 19, 2020, at his Perrysburg residence. James was born in Greenfield, IL, on February 9, 1921, to George and Ida Mae (Young) Hunt, both of whom preceded him in death. James was first employed as a superintendent with the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company, a job that gave him the opportunity to work in dozens of countries around the world. It was during a work assignment in Sydney, Australia, that he met his, wife Eileen (nee Gallagher). After the birth of their two sons, James purchased a dairy farm in 1959 in Rollersville, OH and settled his family there. In 1971, he sold the farm and the family moved to Oregon, OH, where James worked for several firms until finally retiring in 1985. After retirement, James and Eileen sold their home in Oregon and purchased a motor home, in which they traveled across the U.S. several times before Eileen's passing in 1995. James then returned to the greater Toledo area and spent winters in Aransas Pass, TX, before settling full-time in Perrysburg in 2007. James was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Eileen; and his son Harold, who died in childbirth. He is survived by his two sons, James (Ann) and Bryan (Kimberly); his six grandchildren, Julie (Danny) McLaughlin, Katie (Scott Frank) Underwood, Tricia (Eric) Smith, Ryan (Kelly Hurst) Hunt, Erynne (Ricardo) Lopez, Steven (Lynda) Hunt; and his ten great-grandchildren, Dominick, Taylor, Teagan, Torrie, Ellie, Liam, Ruby, Gemmie, Gabrielle and Theodore. James had three great passions in his life: his wife. Eileen, fishing, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no public service held for James. Those wanting to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider their local hospice organizations.

