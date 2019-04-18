The Blade Obituaries
Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
James M. "Skinny Jimmy" McGaharan


James "Skinny Jimmy" M. McGaharan, born and raised in Maumee and Toledo, Ohio, before retiring to Leesburg, Florida passed away on April 12, 2019, at the age of 70. He was born on October 28, 1948 to James and Delores (Strickland) McGaharan in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1966 graduate of Maumee High School and was a Vietnam veteran where he served in the United States Marine Corps.

Jim was an auto mechanic his entire life, enjoyed drag racing for many years, golfing in the American Legion Post 553 golf league, and playing pool in the Hawthorne at Leesburg League.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janet (Moomey-Thomas); daughters, Stacy McGaharan, Kelly (Keith) Sparks; grandchildren, Chelsey, Katie, Chevy, Carlie, James, Daniel; great-granddaughter, Ledesi; brothers, Richard, Timothy, Nick; step-sister, Judy Bisbee. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James (Lottie) McGaharan and Delores (James) Gilliland.

Friends and Family will be received on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with a legion service at 7 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee, OH. The Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 1 P.M. with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Toledo. Memorial Contributions may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL 32778, or Hawthorne Flower Fund at Leesburg, 100 Hawthorne Boulevard Leesburg, FL 34748.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
