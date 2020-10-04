1/1
James M. Nally
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Nally

James M. Nally, born April 13, 1946 passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 74 after a two year battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of the Toledo area, Jim held fond memories of his youth, growing up near St. Agnes School in West Toledo. Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. Jim is survived by Bonnie, his loving wife of 24 years; son, Ian; step children, Jeff and Krista and grandson, Dylan. He is also survived by sisters, Judy (Bob) and Liz (Dave).

Gifted with a remarkable sense of humor, he could always find the lighter side of any situation. As a friend, he was always willing to lend a hand helping others. Jim enjoyed ownership of several classic cars over the years, taking them to shows in Ohio and Michigan. In 2017, Jim and Bonnie began volunteering at Sunshine Communities in Maumee, providing love and support to developmentally disabled individuals which was extremely rewarding.

In keeping with his firm wish to help others through medicine or science, his body has been donated to UTMC.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass at Little Flower Catholic Parish, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio, on October 10th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Masks required.

The family requests that any memorials in Jim's name be made to Sunshine Communities in Maumee, Ohio (Sunshine.org) or the American Cancer Society.

Sincere thanks to staff members at Promedica Health System who had a role in Jim's care. Also thanks to Ebid Hospice for their enhancement of Jim's life during his final days. Special thanks to Father Dave Nuss, Sister Constance Suchala, caring friends and family for helping Jim navigate through this difficult time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 3, 2020
I was very saddened to hear of Jim's passing. I always enjoyed talking to him. May he RIP.
Wally Bilius
Friend
October 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of James M. Nally. Our Heavenly Father will comfort and strengthen you as you mourn the loss of your loved one.
(Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved