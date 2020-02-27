Home

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
James M. Ragan


1951 - 2020
James M. Ragan Obituary
James M. Ragan

James M. Ragan, age 68 of Toledo, passed away on February 24, 2020. He was born to Robert and Edith (Mahoney) Ragan on October 22, 1951. He was in the first graduating class of St. John Jesuit High School in 1969 and was also a graduate of Xavier University where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Political Science. Jim spent his career working as a business owner, in sales and marketing. He loved sailing and teaching the craft to others. He participated in races locally, on the great lakes as well as many Mackinaw races. Jim also enjoyed being active in local politics, especially those pertaining to local development and conservation of our regional waterways.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kitty; son, Robert; daughter, Kelly Ragan-Rhea; grandson, Joe Rhea of Stuart, FL; sisters, Barbara Bennett, Marshfield, MA and Beth Ragan, Schaumburg, IL; as well as a niece, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Saturday, February 29th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of contributions to St. John Jesuit High School or to the Great Lakes Water Initiative. Please leave a condolence message and view Jim's memorial video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2020
