James M. Schoch



James Schoch passed away on June 4, 2019 in Kalkaska, MI at the age of 69. Jim was born August 30, 1949 to Vernon and Lorine (Carter) Schoch. He graduated from Start High School in 1967 and attended the University of Toledo for a year. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1969 and was a Seabee serving in Viet Nam 1970-71. After his honorable discharge, he joined the Sheet Metal Workers Union working at various heating and air conditioning companies in Toledo until retiring. Jim bought property in the early 70's near Kalkaska, MI and built his own cabin in 2015 where he resided during the summer and fall. He spent winters at his home in Port Orange, FL. Jim enjoyed riding his motorcycle and took many trips cross country (to Alaska twice). He was an avid hunter for many years. He was a life member of VFW Post 8684 in Kalkaska. Jim is survived by his sister, Linda (James) LaRue, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janet Rosar; son, James and nephew, Lawrence Hichborn. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 4pm at VFW Post 2898, 3925 Alexis Road, followed by a time for sharing memories until 7pm. Memorial contributions can be made to , P O Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019