Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
James "Jim" McGowan


1949 - 2019
James "Jim" McGowan Obituary
James "Jim" McGowan

James Patrick McGowan, age 70, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Maumee, OH, after a long battle with cancer. Jim was born on January 23, 1949 in Toledo, the son of the late John McGowan and Charlotte (Marv) Wilson.

Jim retired from the Treu House of Munch where he worked as a driver for 44 years. Jim loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed attending auto races, snow mobiling, golf, and traveling. His favorite vacation destination was the beach; toes in the sand with a drink in hand!

Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Becky; daughters, Melissa (Derryl) Glaze and Meghan; sister, Maureen (Jack) Buczko. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father; brother, John McGowan and great friends, Dean Duncan and Jill Cappelletty.

Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 10:30 AM. Inurnment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Heartland Hospice or . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
