James "JC" Meehling



James Clinton "JC" passed away with his loving family by his side Sunday February 17, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence. JC was born on May 9, 1956 in Monroe Michigan to Elwood "Bud" & Madeline (Sealock) Meehling. Raised in Dundee, He proudly served on the Dundee Village Council for 17years and was Mayor for a year and a half. He worked for UPS for over 35 years retiring in 2013.



JC is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Angela Meehling; daughters, Jena and Chelsea Menchaca; siblings Ricky (Fred) Preiser, John (Darlene) Meehling, Martha Smith and Daniel (Tina) Meehling, as well as many nieces and nephews. JC was a loving husband and father, friend and neighbor. Generous, kind, and a heart of gold are just a few words to describe his larger than life personality. Since JC was so giving, we would like to honor his memory by sending donations to Dundee Firefighters Association or Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence.



Family will receive friends Saturday Feb 23, 2019 at the Dundee Fire Hall 820 Dundee Azalea Rd. for a Celebration of JC's Life from 2-8 PM.



www.celebratelifetoledo.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary