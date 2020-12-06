James Meeker, Jr.09/18/1954 - 11/30/2020The world lost one of its good guys on Monday, November 30th, as Jim Meeker's valiant fight against the coronavirus ended.Jim was born on September 18, 1954 in Toledo, to Jeannine Moree Meeker, a first grade teacher, and James Allen Meeker, Sr., a mechanical engineer.Jim exhibited the love of his future career path early, as he proceeded to take all things apart and put them back together again, documenting each step as he got older. He loved skiing, swimming and boating, and all pastimes associated with life on the lake at his grandparents' cottage on Sand Lake, MI.Jim would spend the next 60 years there, fixing anything that needed it and trying to devise a better way of doing it.He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1972. He received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Owens Technical College in 1975. The second job that Jim ever had was with Finkbeiner, Pettis & Strout on Talmadge Road. He stayed with the company, even after a 2003 merger with the global firm Arcadis. He just celebrated 43 years as Staff Designer.Jim was able to work on water design projects, locally and nationally. He was not yet ready for retirement; he loved what he did and the people he worked with. They were like family.Jim will be greatly missed by his mother, Jeannine Meeker, and his sister, Michelle Meeker. There will never be anyone to replace him. He could do anything, fix anything. He was a great listener, loyal, kind, caring, a wonderful son and brother; the rock of their family.His father passed in 1998, but he has an aunt, three uncles, numerous cousins, second cousins and a great number of friends who are beyond devastated by his loss.Due to covid, there will be no service or memorial at the present time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Humane Society or Augsburg Lutheran Church, 1342 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43612.Rest in Peace, Jim!