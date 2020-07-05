1/1
James Michael Murphy
1981 - 2020
James Michael Murphy

James Michael Murphy, age 39, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1981 to Shawn and Karen Murphy.

James enjoyed camping and anything with the outdoors. He liked working on cars, and fixing electronics. James was known to be very handy. He was a big Tom Petty fan and would often go to concerts. James worked at Home Depot for many years.

Left to cherish James memory are his parents, Shawn and Karen Murphy; son, Cameron; sister, Caitlin (Darrell); grandfather, Edward Bialy; niece and nephew, Averie and Jahmari; and loving family members. James was preceded in death by grandparents, Hilton and Virginia Murphy; and grandmother, Donna Bialy.

Family will be receiving guests Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300).

To share memories and condolences with James' family

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 3, 2020
It says a lot about a person, when you hear their name, and it brings a smile to your face. That was how I'll remember Jimmy, always being there to lend a helping hand, and rembering the stories your Mom & Dad would share.
May the memories you hold dear, bring you comfort it the days to come.
In our hearts and our prayers
Darlene
Family
