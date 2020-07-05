James Michael MurphyJames Michael Murphy, age 39, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1981 to Shawn and Karen Murphy.James enjoyed camping and anything with the outdoors. He liked working on cars, and fixing electronics. James was known to be very handy. He was a big Tom Petty fan and would often go to concerts. James worked at Home Depot for many years.Left to cherish James memory are his parents, Shawn and Karen Murphy; son, Cameron; sister, Caitlin (Darrell); grandfather, Edward Bialy; niece and nephew, Averie and Jahmari; and loving family members. James was preceded in death by grandparents, Hilton and Virginia Murphy; and grandmother, Donna Bialy.Family will be receiving guests Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300).To share memories and condolences with James' family please visit: