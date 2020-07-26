James Michael Valerio
James Michael Valerio, 61, of LaSalle, MI, passed away on July 3, 2020, after a long illness and 3 month battle with the corona virus. Born in Monroe, MI, to the late James E. Valerio and Margaret A. Valerio.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by sister, Linda Manor. James is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Anne Valerio; son, Alexander Valerio and brother, Anthony Valerio and his wife, Janice. Also his wife's family the Millieres. Graduate of Mason schools and went on to Davis college. Worked at consumer's energy for 28 years. Loved the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Chevy trucks. Jimmy you will always be in our hearts.
Per the family's request no services at this time; cremation has taken place. Please visit www.hillfh.com
