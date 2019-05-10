James "Jim" Mills



James "Jim" Mills, 60, of Toledo, Ohio passed away in his home on May 5, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1959 to James Mills and Anna McIlhargie in Toledo, Ohio. Jim loved Slotcar Racing at Fast Traxx in Fremont, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, and historical vehicles. Most of all he was a family man and made his family his first priority.



He is preceded in death by his step-father, Roland McIlhargie; sister, Tina Mull; nephews, Dusty Hill, Daniel Mull; and his grandparents.



Left to cherish his memory are his parents; children, Krystal, Angela; grandchildren, Page, Devin, Ryder, Ella, and Sieanna; siblings, Debbie (Ray) Hill, Timothy (Debbie) Mills; and companion, Cindy Muir. He was "Papa Jim" to many nieces and nephews as well.



Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2 pm- 8 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery.



Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019