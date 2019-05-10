Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 691-6768
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
3500 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH 43616
James "Jim" Mills


James "Jim" Mills Obituary
James "Jim" Mills

James "Jim" Mills, 60, of Toledo, Ohio passed away in his home on May 5, 2019. He was born on March 5, 1959 to James Mills and Anna McIlhargie in Toledo, Ohio. Jim loved Slotcar Racing at Fast Traxx in Fremont, Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, and historical vehicles. Most of all he was a family man and made his family his first priority.

He is preceded in death by his step-father, Roland McIlhargie; sister, Tina Mull; nephews, Dusty Hill, Daniel Mull; and his grandparents.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; children, Krystal, Angela; grandchildren, Page, Devin, Ryder, Ella, and Sieanna; siblings, Debbie (Ray) Hill, Timothy (Debbie) Mills; and companion, Cindy Muir. He was "Papa Jim" to many nieces and nephews as well.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2 pm- 8 pm at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019
