James N. Brown
James N. Brown, 75, of Temperance, MI, passed away May 15th, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice surrounded by his loving wife and family.
The son of Norman L. Brown and Marion (Archer) Sullivan of Petersburg, MI, Jim retired from Dana Corporation after 30 years. His love for aviation then led to a career as an A&P mechanic. An avid boater, he ran a custom boat canvas and upholstery shop for decades.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Lola (Mowery); son Cliff; daughter-in-law, Kim; son James; 2 grandchildren and extended family.
Honoring Jim's final wishes, no memorial services were held.
Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019