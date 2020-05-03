James "Jimmy" Nelson Jr.10/24/1973 - 04/24/2020James "Jimmy" C Nelson Jr, age 46, of Toledo, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was the son of James C. Nelson and Linda L. Frye (Allen). He was preceded in death by both his father in 1990 and his stepdad in 2018. He was always called Jimmy by his family.He is survived by his mother, Linda; sister, April (Tommy); his sons, Devin, Jacob; daughter, Jada; niece, Samantha; great nephew, Cayden; and great niece, Sophia.He loved fishing, golfing, playing video/computer games, paintball, a fan of the Dallas Cowboy and Ohio State, and enjoyed watching Nascar, movies or sports. He was a member of Union 886 as a concrete finisher.His services will be private at Forest Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his father. Arrangements are being handled by Urbanski Funeral Home, 2907 Lagrange St., Toledo, Ohio.