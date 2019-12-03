Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Vigil
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Catholic Church
James Norman Nowicki


1935 - 2019
James Norman Nowicki Obituary
James Norman Nowicki

James Norman Nowicki, age 84, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019, due to lung cancer. He was born on March 30, 1935, to Ernest and Virginia (Robaszkiewicz) Nowicki. Jim was a parishioner of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, serving as an usher and volunteering at the Polka picnics and various other events. He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, Logsdon-Walla Post 639 and a member of the Polish National Alliance.

Jim attended Nativity School and graduated from Macomber High School as a draftsman. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea as a Radio Operator. He was employed with Toledo Edison for over 30 years, retiring in 1990 as a Service Planner. He then worked as a contractor for Detroit Edison for many years and at Whiteford Valley Golf Course until 2018. He met his wife, Shirley, while they were seniors in High School and enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

Jim was an avid fan of Notre Dame Football and for 20 years never missed attending an annual game. In his earlier years he played all sports and while at Toledo Edison, joined a bowling league, golf league, and managed the men's softball team. In his retirement, he enjoyed babysitting his grandchildren, attending their school events and cheering them on at their soccer, basketball, baseball and hockey games. He and Shirley went on many vacations with them. Many fond memories were made on their trips to Myrtle Beach, Mexico and California.

Jim was predeceased by his parents; granddaughter, Renee, and sister, Rita Dulinski. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Shirley (Kozniewski) Nowicki; sons, Terry, Todd (Kristi) and Tim (Iris) Nowicki; daughter, Debbie Sifuentes; grandsons, Nolan, Tannor and Kolton; great-grandson, Dylan; brother, Joe (Rosemary) Nowicki; and brother-in-law, Norman Dulinski. Also surviving are nephews, Michael (Karen) Nowicki, Mark (Dawn) Nowicki and Tom (Kim) Dulinski.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 5 from 2-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, preceded by visitation in the church from 10-11 a.m. The 606 Burial Corps will conclude with Military Honors at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery.

The family is very grateful to the staff at the Hickman Cancer Center at Flower Hospital for their excellent care as well as the nurses at ProMedica Hospice for all their comfort and care. Memorial donations may be made to St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, Parkside & Victory, Toledo, OH 43607 or ProMedica Hospice, 5340 Harroun Dr., Sylvania, OH 43560, or to the donor's choice. Condolences can be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
