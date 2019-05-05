|
James O. Clark
James O. Clark, born May 7, 1936 passed away February 6, 2019 at his winter home in Ft. Myers, FL. Jim was the son of Orlan and Helen (Knapp) Clark. Jim retired from L.O.F., was a breast cancer survivor, and enjoyed helping at his churches, Faith United Methodist Church in Fort Myers, FL, Christ United Methodist in Oregon, OH, and Helping Hands of St. Louis Kitchen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Linda Gottschalk and Bonnie Clark; son, James Jr.; and his beloved wife, Betty. He is survived by daughters, Debbie, Denise and Dawn; grand and great grandchildren; and many nephews and nieces.
Memorial services will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Christ United Methodist, Starr Ext. at Stadium. Visitation will be from 10-11 with services beginning at 11. Inurnment will take place at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on May 5, 2019