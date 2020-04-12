|
|
James P. Armstrong
James Patrick Armstrong, age 37, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Wardensville, West Virginia. He was born on April 2, 1983 to Stephen Armstrong and Patricia (Willert) Armstrong. James was a very charming, charismatic and friendly kind of guy. He was most recently employed as a salesman with Shockey Precast Group in Virginia. With his friendly and approachable disposition he could have sold "ice cubes to an Eskimo". He will be remembered for his kind, helpful and generous heart that had much more to offer this world.
Left to cherish his memory is his father, Stephen (Donna) Armstrong; mother, Patricia Armstrong; daughter, Skylar Armstrong; son, James Armstrong and their mother, Stephanie Tomesek; brothers, Ryan (Hollie) Armstrong and Paul (Jamie) Armstrong; step-sister Chaylynn Snyder; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews who all loved him dearly.
During this time please continue to reach out to James' family and support them during the difficult times ahead.
In James' memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Zepf Center, 6605 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43617.
A Celebration of Life for James will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020