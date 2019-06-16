Home

Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
150 S. Enterprise St.
Bowling Green, OH
James P. Keogh, Jr.

James P. Keogh Jr. 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away June 14, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. A Rosary service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will follow at Oak Grove cemetery in Bowling Green. His full obituary can be viewed at www.dunnfuneralhome.com

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019
