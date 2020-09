Or Copy this URL to Share

James P. Leonard



James P. Leonard passed away on September 14, 2020 in Punta Gorda, Florida.



Jim was born to Harold and Nina Leonard in Toledo, Ohio on June 7, 1940 and raised in Point Place.



He is survived by and remembered with love by his wife, Charlene.



His services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store