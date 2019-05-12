James P. "Jim" Ryan



James P. "Jim" Ryan, 61, of Rossford, passed away in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born on April 30, 1958 in Toledo, OH and adopted by Lynn and Betty (Pratt) Ryan. Jim was a 1976 graduate of Bowsher High School and married Barbara A. Brewer on October 8, 1983 at Zion Lutheran Church Latcha. He was employed as a Project Manager and Estimator for Regent Electric. He was an avid Ohio State fan and enjoyed golf, bowling, and spending time with his beloved dogs, Piper and Shilo.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Barbara; aunt, Eileen Pratt; cousins, Brian Pratt and Nancy Rose; nephew, Jacob Monto; niece, Nicole Monto; and sister-in-law, Janet Monto.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and uncle, Warren Pratt.



Friends will be received on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, OH (419-666-3121). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church Latcha, 26535 Pemberville Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Bull, officiating. A memorial luncheon will be held following the service at the church. Contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Latcha or to the Wood or Lucas County Humane Societies. Online condolences may be shared at:



www.witzlershankfh.com





Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 13, 2019