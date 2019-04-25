Home

Saturday, May 11, 2019
Fairfield Mountain Chapel
Lake Lure, OH
James Patrick Dunn Jr of The Villages, FL died March 20 after a very short battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Susan, and four children and eight grandchildren. He was a 1963 DeVilbiss graduate and started the Alumni Scholar Fund. It has been named after him. Donations in his memory can be made to The Toledo Community Foundation. 300 Madison Avenue Suite 1300. Toledo, Ohio. 43604. ATTN: Jim Dunn DeVilbiss Alumni Scholarship Fund

Published in The Blade on Apr. 25, 2019
