James Patrick Whetsel
James P. Whetsel, 69, of Toledo, OH passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born June 21, 1950 to Arthur and Bonnie Whetsel. Jim proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked at Dupont from 1969, retiring in 2002. He had a love for Harleys, was always willing to help someone out, and made friends easily with anyone. Jim married Diane on October 22, 1984. He was a loving husband, father, and Papa – his family was his whole life.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and by his sister, Mary Hudson. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane; children, Mickey, Jamie (Kevin), Jacob (Dixie), Richard, and Jesseca; grandchildren, Gracie, Aleceia, and Kyle; sisters, Margie and Carol; and brother, Art.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 24, from 2-5 p.m. at the VFW Post 2898, 3925 West Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH 43623. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Arrangements by Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Condolences can be shared at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019