Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
James Paul Dreier


1932 - 2020
James Paul Dreier Obituary
James Paul Dreier

James Paul Dreier, 87, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Perrysburg Center. He was born on April 20, 1932 in Jerusalem Township, Ohio to Carl and Clara Dreier. James was a 1950 graduate of Clay High School and served in the U.S. Navy, during the Korean War. James spent many winters in Florida with his wife, Jimmie whom he married on November 26, 1955. He retired in 1990 from Toledo Edison after 35 years of service. James was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Christ Dunberger American Legion #537, Rossford Eagles and Cooley Canal Yacht Club. In his spare time, James enjoyed tending to his flower garden. He will be dearly missed.

James is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jimmie; children, Stephen (Denise) Dreier, Karen (Jerry) Eversman, and Joyce (Alexander) DeGregorio; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Remortel, James DeGregorio, and Nichole DeGregorio; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Harold Remortel; sister, Emily Long; brother, Karl Dreier and sisters-in-law, Rose Marie and Doris Dreier. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard and siblings, Robert Dreier, Alden Dreier, Edna Lau, Harold Dreier, Charlotte Dippman, Gerald Dreier, Ruth CaJacob, Iva Baker, and Don Dreier.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 2:00-8:00 p.m. where Legion services will be held at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church where the family will receive guests after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Ignatius Building Fund or charity of Donor's choice.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
