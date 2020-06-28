James "Jim" Porcello Jr.
1951 - 2020
James "Jim" Porcello Jr.

On June 16, 2020, James F. 'Jim' Porcello Jr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away unexpectedly at his home. Born in October of 1951 to James and Elizabeth Porcello, he attended Brush High School in Cleveland, OH and graduated from Purdue University in 1974 with a degree in Engineering. He received a Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School in 1977. After a year working at the Office of the Ohio Attorney General, Jim worked as an attorney specializing in patent and trademark law, eventually becoming a partner at the law firm of Emch, Schaffer, Schaub & Porcello Co. in Toledo, OH. As a litigator, he tried numerous cases in federal court and was counselor to Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries. He served as the President of the Toledo Hearing and Speech Center and was active with the Toledo Humane Society. Jim loved music and played saxophone in rock bands and the Purdue University marching band. He was also a devoted, lifelong Cleveland Browns fan no matter the outcome, a perfect demonstration of his overall spirit of generosity and loyalty.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lorri Porcello of Lambertville, MI; daughter, Eve Porcello (Alex Banks) of Tahoe City, CA; son, Thomas Porcello (Evelyn Porcello); and granddaughter, Kiera of Lake Park, FL; mother, Elizabeth Porcello of Madison, OH; father-in-law, Don Patton of Mentor, OH; and mother-in-law, Ruby Patton of Mentor, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, James Porcello; and sister, Carol Porcello.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.

Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio is assisting the family.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
