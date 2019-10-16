|
James R. Benson, Jr.
James R. Benson, Jr., age 57, of Sylvania Township, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in his home. He was born on January 31, 1962 in Toledo to James R. and Linda (Clark) Benson. Jim was a 1981 graduate of Sylvania Southview High School and had worked as a Production Operator for 17 years for L & W Engineering in Blissfield, MI. He loved music, cars, and animals and was a Ham radio operator, N8VRY.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda. Surviving is his father, James R. Benson, Sr.; sister, Sarah L. Benson; brother, Mark H. (Sarah) Benson; and children, Christopher, Troy, and Stephanie.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH 43615. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43615 at 11:00 a.m., where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial donations are suggested to Little Flower Catholic Church or the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019