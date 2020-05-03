James R. "Jim" Cummerow
1941 - 2020
James "Jim" R. Cummerow

April 26, 1941 - April 26, 2020

James "Jim" R. Cummerow, 79, of Toledo, OH, died Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born April 26, 1941, in Toledo, OH, he was the son of Richard and Mildred (Burden) Cummerow. He was a 1959 graduate of the former DeVilbiss High School. Jim was employed for 37 years for GM Powertrain, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the U.A.W., Local 14. He enjoyed coaching little league and being active in his son's sports when he was younger. Jim also loved driving his Mustang and his cat, Missy.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard (Beverly) Cummerow, Michael Cummerow and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Jimmy Cummerow and sister, Cathy Carpenter.

Visitation and Services are private. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade on May 3, 2020.
