James R. Murray, 63, of Oregon, OH, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019



at the University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, MI. He wasborn in Port Clinton, OH on April 8, 1955, a son of the late Robert &Dorothy (Young) Murray.



For many years, Jim was the the band director at Oak Harbor HighSchool, and retired from Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools as the InternetTechnologies Director. For the last several years, he was aninstructor of music at Lourdes University, Sylvania, OH.



On June 29, 1996, he married the former Pat Oedy, and she survives.Also surviving are brothers & sisters-in-law, William & Jane Oedy, Fr.Tom Oedy, and Gary & Diana (Oedy) Meyer; Niece, Jennifer (Murray)Scholz, and her husband Jason; Great Nephew & Niece, Aidan Scholz andOlivia Scholz; Nieces & Nephews (by marriage), Alan & Kristine(deceased) Tripp, Michael & Dawn Oedy, Chris & Jill (Oedy) Inkrott,Brian & Kelly (Oedy) Niese, Craig & Wendy (Meyer) Imm, Ryan & KellyMeyer, Christopher Meyer & fiancé Kristy Birkemeier; Great Nieces &Nephews (by marriage), Kelsey & Kasey Tripp, Collin & Tessa Oedy,Logan, Reese, & Mason Inkrott, Will & Liz Niese. He was preceded indeath by his parents, and brother, Tom Murray.



Friends may call from 7-9 PM Wednesday and 2-8 PM Thursday at CrosserFuneral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH.The Rosary will be recited at 8:30 PM Wednesday and a ScriptureService will be held at 8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. A Massof Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Friday, March 15,2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Bono, OH, with the Fr.Tom Oedy officiating. Following the Mass, a luncheon will be held atMaumee Bay State Park. A Graveside Service will be held at 4:30 PMFriday at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Miller City, OH. Those planning onmaking a memorial contributions are asked to please consider, BoysTown, 100 Flanagan Blvd, Boys Town, NE 68010; Foundation for Life,3454 Oak Alley Ct., Ste. 211, Toledo, OH 43606; St. Louis SoupKitchen, Helping Hands of St. Louis, 443 Sixth St., Toledo, OH 43605,or Masses. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting thefamily with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send acondolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



